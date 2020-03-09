Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Encore Capital Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a reduce rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

ECPG stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

