Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.70. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $27,023,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,945,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,447,438,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,350 shares of company stock valued at $125,158,815 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

