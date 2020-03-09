Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Insider Acquires £61,200 in Stock

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) insider Simon Pryce purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £61,200 ($80,505.13).

Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 595 ($7.83) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 680.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 653.37. Electrocomponents plc has a twelve month low of GBX 532.40 ($7.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 731.20 ($9.62).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 646 ($8.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 774 ($10.18) to GBX 811 ($10.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 727.44 ($9.57).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

