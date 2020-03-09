Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Resorts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.85.

NASDAQ ERI traded down $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 93,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

