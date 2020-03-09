Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Resorts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.85.
NASDAQ ERI traded down $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 93,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90.
Eldorado Resorts Company Profile
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
