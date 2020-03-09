Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.53

Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.53 and last traded at $58.65, with a volume of 10928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $661,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,190,397.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 341,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,042,850.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,431 shares of company stock valued at $7,810,692. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $30,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,650,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,101,000 after purchasing an additional 513,220 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

