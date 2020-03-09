Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON EAH opened at GBX 212.11 ($2.79) on Thursday. Eco Animal Health Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 470 ($6.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $143.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 284.42.

Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

