Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBIX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on shares of Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.97.

Shares of Ebix stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.23. 3,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,605. The company has a market cap of $692.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. Ebix has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

In other news, Director Neil D. Eckert purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,607.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Raina purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $437,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,777,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,619,370.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ebix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 97,395 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 337,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 165,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

