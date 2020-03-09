East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut East West Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC opened at $36.86 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,975,000 after acquiring an additional 965,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 622.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 571,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.