DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.30 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.87%.

DXPE stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

