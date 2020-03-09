DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.30 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.87%.

DXPE stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

