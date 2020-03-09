DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Sidoti from $37.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DXPE. ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXP Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of DXPE stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,715. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $484.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

