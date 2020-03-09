DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Cut to GBX 400 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered DS Smith to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 358 ($4.71) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 386.88 ($5.09).

Shares of SMDS stock opened at GBX 323.13 ($4.25) on Thursday. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 306.30 ($4.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 350.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 359.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

