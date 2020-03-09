Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €53.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €46.43 ($53.99).

Shares of DRW3 opened at €54.30 ($63.14) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $412.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a twelve month high of €61.85 ($71.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of €54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.67.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

