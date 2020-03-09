Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Bought by Green Square Asset Management LLC

Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the period. Domtar makes up about 1.6% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Domtar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,941,000 after purchasing an additional 164,720 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 125.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of UFS stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.41. 49,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. Domtar Corp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

