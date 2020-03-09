Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Green Square Asset Management LLC

Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on D. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

D traded down $4.02 on Monday, hitting $82.68. 2,233,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

