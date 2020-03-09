Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLTR. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.95.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $80.02. 774,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.