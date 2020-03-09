Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 73,128 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories comprises approximately 6.9% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Dolby Laboratories worth $32,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $3,598,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,309. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

