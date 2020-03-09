Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at Goldman Sachs Group

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 160 ($2.10).

DC stock opened at GBX 108.10 ($1.42) on Friday. Dixons Carphone has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

