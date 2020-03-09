Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) is Matisse Capital’s 5th Largest Position

Matisse Capital cut its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Dividend And Income Fund accounts for about 3.3% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matisse Capital owned approximately 3.28% of Dividend And Income Fund worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dividend And Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 111,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNI traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,395. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

Dividend And Income Fund Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

