Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.90

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 3155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHC shares. ValuEngine lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,701,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,906,000 after buying an additional 2,467,902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,306,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,847,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,579,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

