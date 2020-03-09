Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.75

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 92788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

