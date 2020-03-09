Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digirad had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $36.14 million during the quarter. Digirad updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of DRAD stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Digirad has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.11.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

