Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digirad had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $36.14 million during the quarter. Digirad updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
Shares of DRAD stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Digirad has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.11.
Digirad Company Profile
