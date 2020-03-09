Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

