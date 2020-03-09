Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.56 ($49.49).

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €28.73 ($33.41) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.48. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €25.66 ($29.84) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

