Devro plc (LON:DVO) Insider Acquires £16,500 in Stock

Devro plc (LON:DVO) insider Rutger Helbing purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,704.81).

Devro stock opened at GBX 158.80 ($2.09) on Monday. Devro plc has a 12-month low of GBX 145.40 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.17. The stock has a market cap of $265.12 million and a PE ratio of -6.40.

Devro (LON:DVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.20 ($0.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.70. Devro’s payout ratio is currently -0.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVO. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Devro from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

