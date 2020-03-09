Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €12.42 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €12.42 ($14.44) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €13.40 ($15.58) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.24 ($15.40).

FRA:PBB opened at €12.30 ($14.30) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.09. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

