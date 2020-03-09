Deutsche Bank Trims ITV (LON:ITV) Target Price to GBX 120

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded ITV to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ITV from GBX 171 ($2.25) to GBX 147 ($1.93) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ITV from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective (down from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 149.75 ($1.97).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 102.30 ($1.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.55. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. ITV’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

