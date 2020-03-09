Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 347 ($4.56) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 294.40 ($3.87).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 241.40 ($3.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,644 ($34.78). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 300.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 275.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman bought 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,857.35 ($2,443.24). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,303 shares of company stock worth $2,767,684.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

