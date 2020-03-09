Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GVC (LON:GVC)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,125 ($14.80) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,102.77 ($14.51).

Get GVC alerts:

GVC opened at GBX 768 ($10.10) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 862.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 816.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. GVC has a twelve month low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. GVC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.11%.

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.