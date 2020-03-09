Deutsche Bank Cuts Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $76.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.50.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,955. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,395,000 after buying an additional 82,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $162,543,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.