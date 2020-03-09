Deutsche Bank Cuts Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target to GBX 80

Capita (LON:CPI) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPI. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital raised Capita to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capita presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 147.75 ($1.94).

LON:CPI opened at GBX 68.96 ($0.91) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.20. Capita has a 52-week low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07.

Capita (LON:CPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Equities analysts forecast that Capita will post 1289.9999686 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

