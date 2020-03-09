Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.95. 50,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 0.78. Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

