Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Green Square Asset Management LLC

Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 1.7% of Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,385,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 362,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 147,303 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.78. 13,271,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,466,061. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

