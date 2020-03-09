Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Cut by Chou Associates Management Inc.

Chou Associates Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Davita comprises about 4.4% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chou Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Davita worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter valued at $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Davita by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,730,000 after acquiring an additional 544,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Davita by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,148,000 after acquiring an additional 148,112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Davita by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Davita by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 172,003 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVA traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,386. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

