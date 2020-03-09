DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Lowered to $11.50 at B. Riley

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

DZSI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,109. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $159.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.26.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. Research analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 46,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

