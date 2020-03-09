Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is King Luther Capital Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,251,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.31% of Danaher worth $345,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $8.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $123.50 and a one year high of $169.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.