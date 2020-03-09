Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Receives Buy Rating from Dawson James

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Dawson James in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of .

CTSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of CTSO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 40,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,160. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 173.60% and a negative net margin of 77.22%. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

