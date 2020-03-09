CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.84

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 2530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 5.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

