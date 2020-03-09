CSFB Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$98.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$104.17.

BMO stock opened at C$84.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$84.29 and a 12-month high of C$106.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total transaction of C$541,234.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at C$117,822.41. Also, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total transaction of C$32,699.11.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

