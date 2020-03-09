CSFB Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$109.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cormark cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$113.46.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$98.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$108.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$109.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$97.55 and a 52-week high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.73 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.6200004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

