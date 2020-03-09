CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered CryoPort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CryoPort presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $622.60 million, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.81. CryoPort has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $25.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.84.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. CryoPort’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CryoPort by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,692 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth $8,592,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CryoPort by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,490 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

