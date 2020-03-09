Credit Suisse Group Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$109.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$113.46.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$98.99 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$97.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.04. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.73 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.6200004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

