Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€88.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.37 ($101.59).

HEN3 opened at €80.20 ($93.26) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business has a 50 day moving average of €91.67 and a 200-day moving average of €92.24.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

