Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €125.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRK. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.20 ($124.65).

MRK stock opened at €110.00 ($127.91) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €107.51.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

