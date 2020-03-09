Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €125.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020 // Comments off

Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRK. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.20 ($124.65).

MRK stock opened at €110.00 ($127.91) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €107.51.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.