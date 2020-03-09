Cpwm LLC Sells 921 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cpwm LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,341,203. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $46.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

