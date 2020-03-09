Cpwm LLC Sells 875 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cpwm LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,227,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $17,496,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Eaton by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eaton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after buying an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,823,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 68,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

