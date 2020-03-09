Cpwm LLC Sells 7,850 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Cpwm LLC reduced its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $4.94 on Monday, hitting $79.27. 1,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 0.83. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 10.12.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $787,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $712,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,468.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,854,063 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INSP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

