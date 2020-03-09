Cpwm LLC Sells 60 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cpwm LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,206,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,978,000 after purchasing an additional 579,475 shares during the last quarter. Worm Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Worm Capital LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,892,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,461,913,000 after purchasing an additional 753,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

NYSE BABA traded down $7.53 on Monday, reaching $197.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,728,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,025,892. The firm has a market cap of $495.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

