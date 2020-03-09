Cpwm LLC Sells 54 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cpwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 223,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,270,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 297,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,085,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 525.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 50,871 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 824,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,659,000 after buying an additional 37,104 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $18.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.45. 201,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035,474. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.10 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

