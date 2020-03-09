Cpwm LLC Sells 505 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cpwm LLC decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $15.15 on Monday, hitting $213.36. 441,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,743. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

