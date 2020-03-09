Cpwm LLC Sells 488 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cpwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $10.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.35 and its 200 day moving average is $177.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.70 and a one year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

